US Steel approves nearly $3 billion for new Mon Valley hot strip mill

US-based steelmaker US Steel has announced that its board has approved full funding for a nearly $3 billion hot strip mill at its Mon Valley Works' Edgar Thomson Plant near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, expanding production capabilities for automotive, appliance and line pipe applications.

Capacity expansion targeted for late 2029

The investment will replace aging equipment and increase annual production capacity from approximately 2.2 million tons to 3.5 million tons, with construction scheduled to begin following receipt of the necessary permits and initial production expected in late 2029.

New walking beam furnaces and an in-line slab sizing press will improve energy efficiency, reduce scrap generation and enhance product consistency while broadening the company's steel offering.

Investment exceeds earlier estimates

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the Mon Valley modernization program had been estimated at up to $2.5 billion, including replacement of the Irvin Plant's aging hot strip mill.

The project forms part of parent company Nippon Steel's $11 billion investment commitment across US Steel's operations, aimed at strengthening competitiveness and expanding supplies of higher-quality steel.