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UAE's Embosal plans 1.2 million mt HRC plant

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 14:01:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UAE-based steel pipe manufacturer Embosal plans to build an integrated hot-rolled coil (HRC) plant with an annual capacity of 1.2 million mt, with production scheduled to begin by the end of 2027, according to local reports.

The facility will cover scrap melting, slab production, slab reheating and hot rolling, producing coils up to 1,250 mm wide and 3–25.4 mm thick, with steel grades ranging from S355J2 to API 5L X80.

Embosal projects emissions of 0.9 mt of carbon dioxide equivalent per mt of steel produced. The plant will also have the capability to manufacture stainless steel and aluminum coils, although these products are not currently a priority, according to the report. 

Tags: Hrc Flats UAE Middle East Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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