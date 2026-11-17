According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 94,689 mt in September this year, down 7.8 percent from August and down 9.7 percent from September 2025. By value, HDG exports totaled $147.2 million in September, compared to $158.1 million in the previous month and $154.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in September with 61,943 mt, compared to 64,579 mt in August and 55,317 mt in September last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 32,288 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in September.