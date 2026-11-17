In October this year, Turkey's motor vehicle sales totaled 83,637 units, down by 3.8 percent compared to September and decreasing by 30.1 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey's passenger car sales totaled 64,939 units, down 28.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's motor vehicle sales amounted to 916,149 units, falling by 15.1 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first 10 months of the current year, Turkey's motor vehicle exports totaled 779,557 units, down 9.4 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 25.3 percent to 364,639 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 315,163 small trucks, up 17.6 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports increased by three percent to $34.46 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $8.94 billion, decreasing by 6.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In October, Turkey's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 53,955 units, down by 34.0 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 41,471 units, down by 31.6 percent, year on year. In the January-October period of this year, the country's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 602,776 units, moving down by 21.2 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 448,122 units, decreasing by 23.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.