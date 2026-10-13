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Turkish motor vehicle sales down 13.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 11:32:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's motor vehicle sales totaled 86,993 units, up by 3.4 percent compared to August and decreasing by 23.8 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey's passenger car sales totaled 63,736 units, down 27.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's motor vehicle sales amounted to 832,521 units, falling by 13.2 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first nine months of the current year, Turkey's motor vehicle exports totaled 685,671 units, down 10.5 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 26.8 percent to 317,970 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 278,886 small trucks, up 17.0 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports increased by 2.8 percent to $30.48 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $7.78 billion, decreasing by 7.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In September, Turkey's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 54,739 units, down by 31.5 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 39,411 units, down by 36.3 percent, year on year. In the January-September period of this year, the country's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 548,830 units, moving down by 19.6 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 406,651 units, decreasing by 22.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.

Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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