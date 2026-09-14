Turkish motor vehicle output down 7.3 percent in Jan-August 2026

In August this year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 74,368 units, up by 1.5 percent year on year and down by 28.3 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the January-August period of the year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 841,583 units, down by 7.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 33,503 units, down by 22.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 40,865 units, up 35.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-August period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 458,169 units, falling by 18.8 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 383,414 units, increasing by 11.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 41.8 percent in August, while the rate was 59.1 percent for the first eight months of the year.