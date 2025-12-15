 |  Login 
Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.3 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Monday, 15 December 2025 16:08:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 131,606 units, up by 10.6 percent year on year and down by 0.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-November period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,295,031 units, up by 4.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 78,955 units, down by 1.4 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 52,651 units, up 35.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-November period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 796,276 units, decreasing by 3.2 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 498,755 units, increasing by 18.9 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 73.5 percent in November, while the rate was 66.3 percent for the first 11 months of the year.


