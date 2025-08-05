 |  Login 
Honda to build new motorcycle factory in Turkey

Tuesday, 05 August 2025 16:08:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese automotive manufacturer Honda has announced that its Turkish subsidiary Honda Turkiye A.Ş. has decided to invest approximately $20 million to establish a new motorcycle factory in Aliağa, Izmir, to support growth in the motorcycle market and increased global motorcycle sales. With this new investment, Honda Turkiye aims to strengthen local production activities and contribute to the development of the motorcycle industry in Turkey by providing high-quality, affordable, and attractive products.

Production at the new factory, which will have an annual capacity of 100,000 motorcycles, is scheduled to begin in mid-2026. The company plans to increase the factory’s production capacity to 200,000 units in the future. The factory is expected to create employment opportunities for around 300 people.

According to the statement, the Covid-19 pandemic boosted demand for personal and commercial transportation, driving strong growth in the Turkish motorcycle market. In response to this trend, Honda Turkiye achieved a record-breaking performance in 2024, selling 162,000 motorcycles during the year.


