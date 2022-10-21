Turkey’s Beyçelik Gestamp builds chassis facility in Kocaeli

Friday, 21 October 2022 15:27:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Beyçelik Gestamp has announced that it has completed its third facility investment in addition to two facilities located in Kocaeli TOSB Organized Industrial Zone and has established the largest chassis facility in Europe.

Engin Meydan, general manager of the company, stated that the company has also established a facility to produce body and chassis sheet parts in the Yeniköy district of Kocaeli.

The company will produce sliding door rails for its new UK-based customer in its factory under construction in Bursa Technology Organized Industrial Zone (TEKNOSAB) and will export the products directly to the UK from Bursa, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Beyçelik Gestamp plans to complete its investments worth €146.5 million worth in TEKNOSAB, Kocaeli (Turkey) and Romania by 2023, increasing its production capacity and providing employment for 1,650 people.