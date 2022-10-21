﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Beyçelik Gestamp builds chassis facility in Kocaeli

Friday, 21 October 2022 15:27:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Beyçelik Gestamp has announced that it has completed its third facility investment in addition to two facilities located in Kocaeli TOSB Organized Industrial Zone and has established the largest chassis facility in Europe.

Engin Meydan, general manager of the company, stated that the company has also established a facility to produce body and chassis sheet parts in the Yeniköy district of Kocaeli.

The company will produce sliding door rails for its new UK-based customer in its factory under construction in Bursa Technology Organized Industrial Zone (TEKNOSAB) and will export the products directly to the UK from Bursa, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Beyçelik Gestamp plans to complete its investments worth €146.5 million worth in TEKNOSAB, Kocaeli (Turkey) and Romania by 2023, increasing its production capacity and providing employment for 1,650 people.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production Investments 

Similar articles

Turkey’s TIRSAN to build three trailer production plants in Russia

27 Dec | Steel News

New surface treatment facility to be inaugurated in Kocaeli, Turkey

27 Apr | Steel News

Turkish stainless market at standstill

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

Final situation of Turkey stainless steel sector

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

What’s behind the decrease in the Turkish flat steel market?

22 Sep | Flats and Slab

Stainless steel market outlook

10 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkish steel tube & section market analysis

20 Feb | Steel Matters

Turkish galvanized steel industry

29 Sep | Steel Matters

Turkey’s TIRSAN to build three trailer production plants in Russia

27 Dec | Steel News

New surface treatment facility to be inaugurated in Kocaeli, Turkey

27 Apr | Steel News