Tosyalı cuts carbon emissions in steel production to 650 kg, targets less than 500 kg

According to a report in Turkish newspaper Ekonomi, speaking at the Transforming Leadership Summit held recently in Sakarya, Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding, and of automotive companies BMC and Togg, stated that Tosyalı has surpassed a significant threshold in green steel production. Mr. Tosyalı stated that Tosyalı has reduced its average carbon emission of 2.5 mt per 1,000 mt of steel produced with coal to 650 kg.

Emphasizing that steel production’s share in global carbon emissions is critical to global warming, Mr. Tosyalı noted that the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism implemented in Europe and renewable energy investments are transforming the industry. Referring to the transformation being undertaken by Tosyalı Holding, he said that reducing carbon emissions below 500 kg will achieve the company’s decarbonization target.

Countdown to hydrogen steel production

Reporting that Tosyalı has begun investing in hydrogen-fueled production to reduce its carbon footprint, the company chairman stated, “We haven't yet been able to use hydrogen directly in steel production, but we’re very close.” With its investments in this area, Tosyalı Holding aims to become one of Turkey’s first hydrogen-focused green steel producers.

1.5 GW renewable energy investment

Highlighting the importance of energy in steel production, Mr. Tosyalı stated that the holding is focusing on renewable energy and has currently reached 300 MW of solar power capacity. He added that the holding aims to reach 1.5 GW capacity within a year and a half, thus generating more than half of the company's electricity consumption from solar power. Emphasizing the strategic importance of energy investments, Tosyalı said, “In steel, everything is about energy; once you figure out the energy issue, the rest will follow.” Meanwhile, regarding competition in the global market, he stated that steel imports, particularly from China which “enters every door” with its economies of scale and government support, are disrupting the industry’s balance, and that Turkey has been slow to implement measures against it.

Sustainability at Togg and BMC

Addressing the electric vehicle transition, Tosyalı stated that Togg was not late in transitioning to 100 percent electric, and that the key now is to increase model diversity.

Also, noting that a large portion of production at BMC is carried out with automated systems, he announced that the Altay Tank will be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces on October 28.