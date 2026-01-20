Turkish motor vehicle output up four percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 124,433 units, up by 0.7 percent year on year and down by 5.4 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In 2025, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,419,464 units, up by four percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 76,262 units, down by 7.2 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 48,171 units, up 16.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In 2025, passenger car output totaled 872,538 units, decreasing by 3.5 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 546,926 units, increasing by 18.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 69.5 percent in December, while the rate was 66.5 percent for the full year.