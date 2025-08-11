 |  Login 
Turkish motor vehicle output up 1.4 percent in January-July 2025

Monday, 11 August 2025 16:13:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 128,416 units, up by 10.1 percent year on year and by 18.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-July period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 834,838 units, up by 1.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 82,346 units, up by 1.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 46,070 units, up 31.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-July period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 521,447 units, decreasing by 3.8 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 313,391 units, increasing by 11.3 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 72.4 percent in July, while the rate was 67.3 percent for the first seven months of the year.


