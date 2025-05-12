 |  Login 
Turkish motor vehicle output down 2.2 percent in January-April

Monday, 12 May 2025 15:23:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 120,170 units, up by 22.8 percent year on year and down by 3.1 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-April period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 464,290 units, down by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 74,450 units, up by 20.4 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 45,720 units, up 26.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-April period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 295,377 units, decreasing by 1.6 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 168,913 units, decreasing by 3.4 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 67.9 percent in April, while the rate was 65.6 percent for the first four months of the year.


