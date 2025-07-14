 |  Login 
Turkish motor vehicle output down 0.1 percent in H1 2025

Monday, 14 July 2025 15:20:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 107,927 units, up by 7.8 percent year on year and down by 19.5 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-June period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 706,422 units, down by 0.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 63,918 units, down by 7.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 44,009 units, up 40.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-June period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 439,101 units, decreasing by 4.7 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 267,321 units, increasing by 8.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 60.8 percent in June, while the rate was 66.5 percent for the first six months of the year.


