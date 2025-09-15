Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.5 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 73,299 units, up by 37.0 percent year on year and down by 42.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-August period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 908,299 units, up by 3.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 43,035 units, up by 46.4 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 30,264 units, up 25.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-August period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 564,482 units, decreasing by 1.2 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 343,756 units, increasing by 12.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 41.2 percent in August, while the rate was 64.1 percent for the first eight months of the year.