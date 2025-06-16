Turkish motor vehicle output down 1.4 percent in January-May

In May this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 134,205 units, up by 1.7 percent year on year and by 11.6 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-May period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 598,495 units, down by 1.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 79,806 units, down by 13.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 54,399 units, up 35.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-May period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 375,183 units, decreasing by 4.3 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 223,312 units, increasing by 3.9 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 75.7 percent in May, while the rate was 67.6 percent for the first five months of the year.