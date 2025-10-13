 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.1 percent in January-September 2025

Monday, 13 October 2025 16:59:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 123,293 units, down by 0.1 percent year on year and up by 68.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-September period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,031,527 units, up by 3.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 72,971 units, up by 14.7 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 50,322 units, up 32.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-September period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 637,450 units, decreasing by three percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 394,077 units, increasing by 14.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 69.1 percent in September, while the rate was 64.6 percent for the first nine months of the year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.5 percent in January-August 2025

15 Sep | Steel News

Tofaş and Stellantis sign production agreement

10 Sep | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 1.4 percent in January-July 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Honda to build new motorcycle factory in Turkey

05 Aug | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 0.1 percent in H1 2025

14 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 1.4 percent in January-May

16 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 2.2 percent in January-April

12 May | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.7 percent in January-March

14 Apr | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.9 percent in Jan-Feb

17 Mar | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 2.8 percent in January

17 Feb | Steel News