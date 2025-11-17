Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 131,878 units, up by 8.1 percent year on year and up by 6.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-October period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,163,425 units, up by 3.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 79,879 units, down by 6.2 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 51,999 units, up 41.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-October period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 717,321 units, decreasing by 3.4 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 446,104 units, increasing by 17.3 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 73.9 percent in October, while the rate was 65.6 percent for the first 10 months of the year.