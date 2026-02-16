Turkish motor vehicle output down 5.2 percent in January 2026

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 99,247 units, down by 5.2 percent year on year and 20.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 55,504 units, down by 17.2 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 43,743 units, up 16.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 55.8 percent in January.