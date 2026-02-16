 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish motor vehicle output down 5.2 percent in January 2026

Monday, 16 February 2026 12:18:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 99,247 units, down by 5.2 percent year on year and 20.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 55,504 units, down by 17.2 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 43,743 units, up 16.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 55.8 percent in January.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle output up four percent in 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.3 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

17 Nov | Steel News

Tosyalı cuts carbon emissions in steel production to 650 kg, targets less than 500 kg

14 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.1 percent in January-September 2025

13 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.5 percent in January-August 2025

15 Sep | Steel News

Tofaş and Stellantis sign production agreement

10 Sep | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 1.4 percent in January-July 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Honda to build new motorcycle factory in Turkey

05 Aug | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 0.1 percent in H1 2025

14 Jul | Steel News