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Turkish motor vehicle output down 6.1 percent in H1 2026

Monday, 13 July 2026 12:13:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 124,679 units, up by 15.5 percent year on year and up by 38.1 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-June period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 663,397 units, down by 6.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 67,113 units, up by five percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 57,566 units, up 30.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-June period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 368,480 units, falling by 16.1 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 294,917 units, increasing by 10.3 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 69.9 percent in June, while the rate was 62.1 percent for the first half of the year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production 

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