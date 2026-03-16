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Turkish motor vehicle output down 2.2 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

Monday, 16 March 2026 15:11:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 116,037 units, up by 0.6 percent year on year and by 16.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-February period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 215,284 units, down by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 65,319 units, down by 12.3 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 50,718 units, up 23.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-February period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 120,283 units, falling by 14.6 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 94,461 units, increasing by 20.3 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 65.2 percent in February, while the rate was 60.5 percent for the first two months of the year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production 

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