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Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.1 percent in Jan-July 2026

Monday, 17 August 2026 15:33:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 103,817 units, down by 19.2 percent year on year and down by 16.7 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the January-July period of the year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 767,216 units, down by 8.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 56,187 units, down by 31.8 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 47,630 units, up 3.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-July period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 424,667 units, falling by 18.6 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 342,549 units, increasing by 9.3 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 58.5 percent in July, while the rate was 61.6 percent for the first seven months of the year.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production 

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