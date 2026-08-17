Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.1 percent in Jan-July 2026

In July this year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 103,817 units, down by 19.2 percent year on year and down by 16.7 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the January-July period of the year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 767,216 units, down by 8.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 56,187 units, down by 31.8 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 47,630 units, up 3.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-July period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 424,667 units, falling by 18.6 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 342,549 units, increasing by 9.3 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 58.5 percent in July, while the rate was 61.6 percent for the first seven months of the year.