According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 18.6 percent month on month and went down by 26.7 percent year on year to 130,697 units.

New passenger car registrations in October totaled 62,097 units, down by 3.5 percent month on month and down by 29.1 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 47.5 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in October amounted to 13,591 units, down by 16.5 percent month on month and decreased by 33.1 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 10.4 percent of total new registrations in the given month.