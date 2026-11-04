Automotive sales in Turkey down 15.3 percent in Jan-Oct 2026

In October this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 3.8 percent month on month and by 30.8 percent year on year to 80,334 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey decreased by 28.4 percent year on year and increased by 1.9 percent month on month to 64,939 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 39.5 percent year on year and by 22.0 percent month on month to 15,395 units.

In the January-October period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 15.3 percent year on year, amounting to 883,799 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country fell by 16.9 percent to 692,916 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 9.3 percent to 190,883 units, both on a year-on-year basis.