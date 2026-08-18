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Turkish motor vehicle sales down 10.6 percent in Jan-July 2026

Tuesday, 18 August 2026 11:30:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's motor vehicle sales totaled 83,713 units, down by 23.3 percent compared to June and decreasing by 24.5 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey's passenger car sales totaled 62,478 units, down 25.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's motor vehicle sales amounted to 661,249 units, falling by 10.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first seven months of the current year, Turkey's motor vehicle exports totaled 542,401 units, down 13.6 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 29.2 percent to 255,679 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 216,859 small trucks, up 13.0 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports increased by 1.8 percent to $23.86 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $6.26 billion, decreasing by 9.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In July, Turkey's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 55,782 units, down by 28.7 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 41,484 units, down by 28.8 percent, year on year. In the January-July period of this year, the country's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 437,176 units, moving down by 17.0 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 326,159 units, decreasing by 19.0 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

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