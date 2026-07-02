Automotive sales in Turkey down 8.2 percent in Jan-June 2026

In June this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey went up by 25.9 percent month on month and down by 11.4 percent year on year to 105,041 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey decreased by 10.4 percent year on year and increased by 28.4 percent month on month to 83,978 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 15.5 percent year on year and rose by 16.7 percent month on month to 21,063 units.

In the January-June period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 8.2 percent year on year, amounting to 558,179 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country fell by 9.8 percent to 440,234 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 1.7 percent to 117,945 units, both on year-on-year basis.