 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > New...

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 21.9 percent in June 2026 from May

Monday, 20 July 2026 14:38:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 21.9 percent month on month and went up by 2.9 percent year on year to 194,740 units.

New passenger car registrations in June totaled 73,665 units, down by 2.8 percent month on month and up by 1.8 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 37.8 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in June amounted to 16,519 units, down by 5.8 percent month on month and increased by 11.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.5 percent of total new registrations in the given month.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 8.2 percent in H1 2026

14 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 6.1 percent in H1 2026

13 Jul | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 8.2 percent in Jan-June 2026

02 Jul | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 12.3 percent in May 2026 from Apr

16 Jun | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 7.4 percent in Jan-May 2026

02 Jun | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 13.8 percent in Apr 2026 from Mar

20 May | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 3.3 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

20 May | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 3.4 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

18 May | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 3.1 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

06 May | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 31.3 percent in Mar 2026 from Feb

20 Apr | Steel News