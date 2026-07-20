New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 21.9 percent in June 2026 from May

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 21.9 percent month on month and went up by 2.9 percent year on year to 194,740 units.

New passenger car registrations in June totaled 73,665 units, down by 2.8 percent month on month and up by 1.8 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 37.8 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in June amounted to 16,519 units, down by 5.8 percent month on month and increased by 11.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.5 percent of total new registrations in the given month.