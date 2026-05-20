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Turkish motor vehicle sales down 3.3 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

Wednesday, 20 May 2026 12:09:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 107,843 units, up by two percent compared to February and decreasing by 1.2. percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 80,182 units, down 6.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 382,124 units, falling by 3.3 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first four months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 142,846 units, down 9.3 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 26.5 percent to 142,846 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 119,592 small trucks, up 19.7 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports increased by eight percent to $13.46 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $3.46 billion, decreasing by 3.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.   

In April, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 73,153 units, down by 6.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 53,786 units, down by 10.8 percent, year on year. In the January-April period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 252,550 units, moving down by eight percent, while passenger car imports totaled 188,729 units, decreasing by 11.2 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025. 


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

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