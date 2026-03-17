New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 15.7 percent in Feb 2026 from Jan

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 15.7 percent month on month and went down by 10.9 percent year on year to 121,791 units.

New passenger car registrations in February totaled 63,171 units, down by 22.1 percent as compared to January and falling by 8.1 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 51.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in February amounted to 14,312 units, down by 46.2 percent month on month and increased by 13.6 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 11.7 percent of total new registrations in the given month.