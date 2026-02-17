Turkish motor vehicle sales up 10.1 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 77,590 units, down by 60.8 percent compared to December last year and increasing by 10.1 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 61,055 units, up 9.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, the country’s total motor vehicle exports totaled 64,725 units, down by 17.2 percent year on year, while passenger car exports amounted to 34,250 units, decreasing by 27.6 percent year on year. In the same month, the country exported 22,332 small trucks, down 0.7 percent year on year.

In January, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 50,036 units, up by 5.1 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 38,723 units, up by 3.5 percent year on year.