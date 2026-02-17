 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 10.1 percent in January

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 16:21:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 77,590 units, down by 60.8 percent compared to December last year and increasing by 10.1 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 61,055 units, up 9.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, the country’s total motor vehicle exports totaled 64,725 units, down by 17.2 percent year on year, while passenger car exports amounted to 34,250 units, decreasing by 27.6 percent year on year.  In the same month, the country exported 22,332 small trucks, down 0.7 percent year on year.

In January, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 50,036 units, up by 5.1 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 38,723 units, up by 3.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle output down 5.2 percent in January 2026

16 Feb | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 9.8 percent in January 2026

04 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 10.0 percent in 2025

21 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up four percent in 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rise 35.5% in Dec 2025 from Nov

16 Jan | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 10.5 percent in 2025

07 Jan | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rise 2.6% in Nov 2025 from Oct

17 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 9.6 percent in January-November 2025

16 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.3 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 10.2 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

04 Dec | Steel News