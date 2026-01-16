New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rise 35.5% in Dec 2025 from Nov

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 35.5 percent month on month and were up by 3.8 percent year on year to 248,205 units.

New passenger car registrations in December totaled 147,173 units, up by 53.3 percent as compared to November and up by 35.3 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 59.3 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in December amounted to 32,113 units, up by 37.5 percent month on month and by 49.6 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 12.9 percent of total new registrations in the given month.