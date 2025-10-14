Turkish motor vehicle sales up 8.5 percent in January-September 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 114,112 units, up by 8.7 percent compared to July and by 25.2 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 88,274 units, up 26.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 958,847 units, growing by 8.5 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first nine months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 769,625 units, up 5.6 percent, while passenger car exports fell by seven percent to 434,071 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 242,048 small trucks, up 15.1 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 11.3 percent to $29.66 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $8.44 billion, rising by 8.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In September, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 79,947 units, up by 25.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 61,893 units, rising by 25.6 percent year on year. In the January-September period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 682,981 units, moving up by 11.6 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 524,797 units, increasing by 9.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.