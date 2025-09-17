 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > New...

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 16.4 percent in August 2025 from July

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 13:54:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 16.4 percent month on month and went up by 1.8 percent year on year to 215,130 units.

New passenger car registrations in August totaled 94,989 units, down by 10.7 percent as compared to July and up by 43.4 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 44.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in August amounted to 17,342 units, down by 38.3 percent month on month and by 1.9 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted eight percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 6.6 percent in January-August 2025

16 Sep | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.5 percent in January-August 2025

15 Sep | Steel News

Tofaş and Stellantis sign production agreement

10 Sep | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 7.2 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

02 Sep | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 36.1 percent in July 2025

20 Aug | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 5.9 percent in January-July 2025

12 Aug | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 1.4 percent in January-July 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 6.5 percent in January-July 2025

06 Aug | Steel News

Honda to build new motorcycle factory in Turkey

05 Aug | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 10 percent in June 2025

18 Jul | Steel News