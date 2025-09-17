New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 16.4 percent in August 2025 from July

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 16.4 percent month on month and went up by 1.8 percent year on year to 215,130 units.

New passenger car registrations in August totaled 94,989 units, down by 10.7 percent as compared to July and up by 43.4 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 44.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in August amounted to 17,342 units, down by 38.3 percent month on month and by 1.9 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted eight percent of total new registrations in the given month.