New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rise 2.6% in Nov 2025 from Oct

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 2.6 percent month on month and were down by 3.1 percent year on year to 183,172 units.

New passenger car registrations in November totaled 96,003 units, up by 9.5 percent as compared to October and up by 13.1 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 52.4 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in November amounted to 23,356 units, up by 14.8 percent month on month and by 19.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 12.8 percent of total new registrations in the given month.