Automotive sales in Turkey up 10.2 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 19.4 percent year on year and by 5.3 percent month on month to 116,149 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 19.9 percent year on year and by 2.7 percent month on month to 90,695 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 17.8 percent year on year and by 15.6 percent month on month to 25,454 units.

In the January-October period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 10.2 percent year on year, amounting to 1,043,796 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 11.0 percent to 833,382 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 7.2 percent to 210,414 units, both on year-on-year basis.