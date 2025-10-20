 |  Login 
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 8.7% in Sept 2025 from Aug

Monday, 20 October 2025 14:22:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 8.7 percent month on month and were down by 7.6 percent year on year to 196,338 units.

New passenger car registrations in September totaled 80,390 units, down by 15.3 percent as compared to August and up by 28.2 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 40.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in September amounted to 17,188 units, down by 0.8 percent month on month and by 2.1 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.8 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

