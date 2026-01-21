Turkish motor vehicle sales up 10.0 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 198,026 units, up by 44.1 percent compared to November and by 12.1 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 146,319 units, up 8.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in 2025, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 1,413,903 units, growing by 10.0 percent on year-on-year basis.

Last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 1,057,920 units, up 4.4 percent, while passenger car exports fell by 8.3 percent to 599,687 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 330,621 small trucks, up 18.3 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 11.1 percent to $40.83 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $11.77 billion, rising by 4.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In December, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 135,895 units, up by 10.3 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 100,002 units, rising by 6.5 percent year on year. In 2025, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 999,003 units, moving up by 11.8 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 761,273 units, increasing by 10.3 percent, both compared to 2024.