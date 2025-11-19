 |  Login 
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey fall 9.1% in Oct 2025 from Sept

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 15:49:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 9.1 percent month on month and were down by 14.7 percent year on year to 178,481 units.

New passenger car registrations in October totaled 87,624 units, up by 8.9 percent as compared to September and up by 17.4 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 49.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in October amounted to 20,338 units, up by 18.3 percent month on month and by 19.0 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 11.4 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

