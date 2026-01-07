 |  Login 
Automotive sales in Turkey up 10.5 percent in 2025

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 14:55:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 12.6 percent year on year and by 44.1 percent month on month to 191,620 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 8.5 percent year on year and by 39.6 percent month on month to 146,319 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 27.8 percent year on year and by 60.7 percent month on month to 45,301 units.

In the full year of 2025, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 10.5 percent year on year, amounting to 1,368,400 units. In the given year, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 10.6 percent to 1,084,496 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 10.0 percent to 283,904 units, both on year-on-year basis.


