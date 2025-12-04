 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Automotive...

Automotive sales in Turkey up 10.2 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Thursday, 04 December 2025 15:34:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 9.8 percent year on year and by 14.5 percent month on month to 132,984 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 10.8 percent year on year and by 15.5 percent month on month to 104,795 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 6.4 percent year on year and by 10.7 percent month on month to 28,189 units.

In the January-November period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 10.2 percent year on year, amounting to 1,176,780 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 11.0 percent to 938,177 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 7.1 percent to 238,603 units, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey fall 9.1% in Oct 2025 from Sept

19 Nov | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

17 Nov | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 10.2 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

04 Nov | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 8.7% in Sept 2025 from Aug

20 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 8.5 percent in January-September 2025

14 Oct | Steel News

Tosyalı cuts carbon emissions in steel production to 650 kg, targets less than 500 kg

14 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.1 percent in January-September 2025

13 Oct | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 9.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

02 Oct | Steel News

Turkey imposes new duties on passenger car imports to protect domestic industry

24 Sep | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 16.4 percent in August 2025 from July

17 Sep | Steel News