Automotive sales in Turkey up 10.2 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 9.8 percent year on year and by 14.5 percent month on month to 132,984 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 10.8 percent year on year and by 15.5 percent month on month to 104,795 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 6.4 percent year on year and by 10.7 percent month on month to 28,189 units.

In the January-November period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 10.2 percent year on year, amounting to 1,176,780 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 11.0 percent to 938,177 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 7.1 percent to 238,603 units, both on year-on-year basis.