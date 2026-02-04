 |  Login 
Automotive sales in Turkey up 9.8 percent in January 2026

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 14:27:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey went down by 60.7 percent month on month and rose by 9.8 percent year on year to 75,362 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey increased by 9.1 percent year on year and dropped by 58.3 percent month on month to 61,055 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 12.6 percent year on year and by 95.0 percent month on month to 14,307 units.


