Automotive sales in Turkey up 9.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 25.7 percent year on year and by 8.5 percent month on month to 110,302 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 26.8 percent year on year and by 7.4 percent month on month to 88,274 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 21.7 percent year on year and by 13.3 percent month on month to 22,028 units.

In the January-September period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 9.2 percent year on year, amounting to 922,647 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 10.0 percent to 742,687 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 5.9 percent to 184,960 units, both on year-on-year basis.