Turkey imposes new duties on passenger car imports to protect domestic industry

The Turkish Ministry of Trade has announced new additional duties on passenger car imports, aimed at protecting the country’s automotive sector from rising import pressures and unfair competition. Officials stressed that the measures will also help safeguard employment and reduce Turkey’s current account deficit.

The ministry noted that the automotive industry is a strategic pillar of Turkey’s economy, contributing significantly to exports, value creation, and employment. However, global trade disruptions, shifting supply chains, and rising protectionist policies have exposed the domestic sector to mounting challenges, necessitating additional protective measures.

Details of the new duties

Under the new regulation, passenger cars imported from outside the European Union and Turkey’s free trade agreement partners will face the following additional financial obligations:

Conventional and hybrid (excluding plug-in): 25 percent duty or a minimum of $6,000 per vehicle

Plug-in hybrids: 30 percent duty or a minimum of $7,000 per vehicle

Electric cars: 30 percent duty or a minimum of $8,500 per vehicle

Meanwhile, the additional 60 percent duties imposed on cars imported from the US since 2018 has been lifted.

To ensure fairness, a transitional period has been granted for transactions already in progress. The decision will officially enter into force 60 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

Balancing consumer and industry interests

The government emphasized that these measures are designed to maintain a balance between consumer access and industry protection, while fully aligning with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and Turkey’s international commitments.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to consultation with stakeholders when shaping future policies. The overarching goal is to strengthen domestic production capacity, secure jobs, and expand Turkey’s export competitiveness in the global automotive market.