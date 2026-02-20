 |  Login 
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 14.6 percent in January from December

Friday, 20 February 2026 14:11:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 14.6 percent month on month and by 41.7 percent year on year to 144,620 units.

New passenger car registrations in January totaled 81,108 units, down by 44.8 percent as compared to December and by 22.2 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 56.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in January amounted to 26,646 units, decreasing by 17.0 percent month on month and up by 9.5 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 18.4 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


