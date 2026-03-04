Automotive sales in Turkey up 2.5 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

In February this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey went up by 16.8 percent month on month and down by three percent year on year to 88,039 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey decreased by 8.2 percent year on year and increased by 14.3 percent month on month to 69,776 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 24.2 percent year on year and by 27.7 percent month on month to 18,263 units.

In the January-February period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 2.5 percent year on year, amounting to 163,401 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country fell by 0.9 percent to 130,831 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 18.8 percent to 32,570 units, both on year-on-year basis.