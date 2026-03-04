 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Automotive...

Automotive sales in Turkey up 2.5 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 13:50:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey went up by 16.8 percent month on month and down by three percent year on year to 88,039 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey decreased by 8.2 percent year on year and increased by 14.3 percent month on month to 69,776 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 24.2 percent year on year and by 27.7 percent month on month to 18,263 units.

In the January-February period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 2.5 percent year on year, amounting to 163,401 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country fell by 0.9 percent to 130,831 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 18.8 percent to 32,570 units, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 14.6 percent in January from December

20 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 10.1 percent in January

17 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 5.2 percent in January 2026

16 Feb | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 9.8 percent in January 2026

04 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 10.0 percent in 2025

21 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up four percent in 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rise 35.5% in Dec 2025 from Nov

16 Jan | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 10.5 percent in 2025

07 Jan | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rise 2.6% in Nov 2025 from Oct

17 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 9.6 percent in January-November 2025

16 Dec | Steel News