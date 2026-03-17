Turkish motor vehicle sales up 2.6 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 91,053 units, up by 17.3 percent compared to January and decreasing by three percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 69,776 units, down 8.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 168,595 units, rising by 2.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first two months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 168,595 units, down 8.7 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 22.5 percent to 72,150 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 53,153 small trucks, up 11.1 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports increased by 10.0 percent to $6.47 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $1.7 billion, rising by 0.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In February, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 59,789 units, down by 5.9 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 44,582 units, down by 13.4 percent, year on year. In the January-February period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 109,874 units, moving down by 1.1 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 83,305 units, decreasing by 6.3 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.