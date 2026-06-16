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New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 12.3 percent in May 2026 from Apr

Tuesday, 16 June 2026 14:46:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 12.3 percent month on month and went down by 24.1 percent year on year to 159,623 units.

New passenger car registrations in May totaled 75,851 units, down by 7.4 percent month on month and by 12.9 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 47.5 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in May amounted to 17,541 units, down by 16.7 percent month on month and decreased by two percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 11.0 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

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