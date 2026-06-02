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Automotive sales in Turkey down 7.4 percent in Jan-May 2026

Tuesday, 02 June 2026 13:37:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey went down by 20.0 percent month on month and by 22.6 percent year on year to 83,442 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey decreased by 23.2 percent year on year and by 18.5 percent month on month to 65,386 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 20.1 percent year on year and by 25.1 percent month on month to 18,056 units.

In the January-May period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 7.4 percent year on year, amounting to 453,138 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country fell by 9.7 percent to 356,256 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 1.9 percent to 96,882 units, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

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