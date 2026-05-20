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New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 13.8 percent in Apr 2026 from Mar

Wednesday, 20 May 2026 12:38:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 13.8 percent month on month and went down by 5.2 percent year on year to 182,034 units.

New passenger car registrations in April totaled 81,907 units, up by 1.9 percent both compared to March and April last year. Passenger cars accounted for 45.0 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in April amounted to 21,079 units, up by 30.6 percent month on month and increased by 21.6 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 11.6 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

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