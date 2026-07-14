Turkish motor vehicle sales down 8.2 percent in H1 2026

In June this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 109,135 units, up by 26.3 percent compared to May and decreasing by 10.9. percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 83,978 units, down 10.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 577,583 units, falling by 8.2 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first six months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 462,552 units, down 12.3 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 27.3 percent to 220,083 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 182,770 small trucks, up 13.1 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports increased by 3.4 percent to $20.36 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $5.36 billion, decreasing by 7.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In June, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 70,464 units, down by 24.3 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 52,845 units, down by 25.7 percent, year on year. In the January-June period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 381,408 units, moving down by 15.0 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 284,675 units, decreasing by 17.4 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.